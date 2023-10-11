Meyiwa murder case: Judge agrees to 'trial within a trial' to probe key evidence

This happened after the State revealed plans to lead evidence on the alleged confessions made by two of the co-accused.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed as defence lawyers question the veracity of key evidence in the matter.

Meyiwa was shot in Vosloorus in 2014 under contested circumstances. Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Murder-accused Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi allegedly made confessions about the circumstances of the footballer’s death.

But both of the accused claim the confessions were made under duress.

They previously told the court they were tortured and forced into signing police statements implicating themselves in the murder.

State prosecutor George Baloyi has asked the court to run a trial within a trial to test the integrity of the alleged confessions.

“The State is now at a point where we want to present the various statements made by the various accused persons. The State is in possession of a confession, as well as a pointing out made by accused number 1 (Muzi Sibiya). The State is also in possession of two confessions made by accused number 2 (Bongani Ntanzi).”

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has granted the request: “I’m satisfied that your client alleges that he didn’t make that statement, but the State alleges that he did make it, so we need a trial within a trial to enable the defence to contest the admissibility of that statement or confession.”

Proceedings are expected to resume on Friday.