Judge in Senzo Meyiwa murder worried about safety of witness

JOHANNESBURG - An eyewitness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial gave testimony on Friday while guarded by heavily armed tactical response team officers in court.

Constable Sizwe Zungu, who claims to know the accused, returned to the witness stand for cross-examination.

On Thursday, he placed the accused at a hostel in Vosloorus, the same area where Meyiwa was killed.

The football star was murdered at the home of his celebrity girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

The security of Constable Sizwe Zungu was visibly increased on Friday with two TRT guards stationed behind him as he testified.

This is after Fisokuhle Ntuli was caught on tape making trigger-pulling gestures as Zungu gave testimony on Thursday.

During his testimony, Zungu told the court that he wrote his initial statement by hand and it was later typed. This prompted the defence’s Advocate Charles Mnisi to request for the original notes.



Zungu told the court that he had some of his notes at his witness protection residence, while some are at his homes in Tembisa and KwaZulu-Natal.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng then revisited the issue of his safety as Zungu would be travelling to KZN this weekend to collect them.

"There's the real possibility that the safety of this witness has been compromised and hope that this witness will still be alive on Monday."

Zungu told the court that his family had also been taken to a place of safety.

As proceedings adjourned, Judge Mokgoatlheng told Zungu not to laugh about his safety, to which Zungu replied that he would pray.