Meyiwa trial: Witness claims to have seen the accused together on day of murder

Constable Sizwe Zungu, who was on the witness stand on Thursday said that on the night Meyiwa was killed, he was visiting his nephew in Vosloorus, where he ate and drank together with the accused.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard testimony from an eyewitness who allegedly saw the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa together on the day of the crime.

Constable Sizwe Zungu was on the witness stand on Thursday in the trial against the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

Zungu told the Pretoria High Court how he knows all of the accused either from their hometown in KwaNongoma or Vosloorus.

He detailed how on the night Meyiwa was killed, he was visiting his nephew at the Sotho hostel in Vosloorus, where they were drinking alcohol and having meat together with the accused.

Zungu said after not seeing them for a while, the accused rushed back into the hostel at around 8:30 in the evening.

"Accused Number 1, 2 and 3 came in following each other. It was quite clear, or they were showing that they were in shock and they were walking fast, going towards Gwabini's room."

He said he then saw them with firearms.

Zungu said upon their return to the Sotho hostel, the second accused – Bongani Ntanzi changed his jersey from a black hoodie to a grey one.