Meyiwa trial: Judge admonishes one accused after video of apparent threats shown

In the video shown in the Pretoria High Court, one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa could be seen making what appeared to be threatening gestures during a witness testimony on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The judge in the Senzo Meyiwa case admonished one of the accused in the trial, following a video showing apparent threats that was presented in the Pretoria High Court.

A video was beamed, showing one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa, Fisokuhle Ntuli, making what looked like threatening gestures during proceedings on Thursday.

This was during the testimony by Sizwe Zungu, who claimed he saw the accused on the day Meyiwa died before the crime and shortly afterward at the Vosloorus hostel.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend in October 2014.

Following a request for admonishing to the accused, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng issued a warning.

“All the accused are warned to desist, [to stand] in the decorum of this court, whilst witnesses are giving evidence, no gestures should be directed at the witnesses... a criminal case is not a joke.”