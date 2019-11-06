AfriForum to opt for private prosecution if NPA doesn’t act over Meyiwa murder
The group has launched an investigation into the former Bafana Bafana captain's murder at the instruction of his family.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum on Tuesday said its immediate priority was to assist the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to make a prosecution in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
The group has launched an investigation into the former Bafana Bafana captain's murder at the instruction of his family.
It's been five years since the soccer star was killed but an arrest for his murder is yet to be made.
AfriForum's Kallie Kriel said they had no intention to prosecute anyone at this stage.
“We will monitor the whole process and in the end if we believe there’s a strong case and the NPA does not act, then, of course, we can go down the route of private prosecution. It’s still early days.”
He said their duty was to prevent the criminal justice system from collapsing.
“For us, the first prize is to assist the police to give them the information we have to make sure that the NPA prosecutes and that they do it well.”
Head of AfriForum's private prosecution unit Gerrie Nel has been appointed to lead the case.
