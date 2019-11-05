Senzo Meyiwa’s family happy to be working with AfriForum

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso said the family was proud to be associated with AfriForum because the organisation stands for the truth.

Sifiso Meyiwa, along with AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and lawyer Tiger Mamabolo, has confirmed that the lobby group will be investigating Meyiwa’s murder.

It's been five years since the Bafana Bafana captain was murdered and police still haven't made an arrest.

AfriForum said Advocate Gerrie Nel would lead the investigation.

The group said the Meyiwa family approached them, asking that they take on the investigation into their son’s murder.

Sifiso had some harsh words for the suspects in his brother’s murder.

“I pray that God will keep all suspects and not allow any of them to be killed until they reap what they’ve sowed.”

He also had a message for politicians and law enforcement agencies.

“I want the minister to release the two investigators so that they can tell the media that they had completed the investigation.”

Sifiso said he would not die before the case was completed and resolved.