AfriForum to represent Senzo Meyiwa family in bid to solve murder

AfriForum confirmed that Advocate Gerrie Nel would act as the advocate for the family in the investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum said that it would investigate the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was murdered in 2014 but no progress had been made in the murder investigation.

The family of Meyiwa last week said that it had approached the lobby group to investigate the murder.

More to follow.