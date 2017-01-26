Same-sex couple takes Lake Restaurant to Equality Court
Mia Agrela says she felt discriminated against by the restaurant’s policy on same-sex couples after being denied entry on "date night".
Parly committee on police receives Phiyega report
Riah Phiyega was suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry into her fitness to hold office and conduct over Marikana massacre.Local
FNB starts process to reimburse heist customers
FNB has asked all affected customers to provide evidence of the contents of their safety deposit boxes.Local
CT household water bills rise despite plea to save water
With dam levels currently at under 40%, it is highly likely that the city will have no choice but to intensify water restrictions.Local
Nyanga CPF: Robbery likely motive in shooting of mother, baby
WC ANC calls for heads of DA chief whip, subcouncil chair
City of CT offers R25k reward for information on arsonists
Soweto shack fire siblings laid to rest
Nzimande instructs dept to convene TVET forum
Nehawu, Unisa management locked in private talks
Egypt beats Ghana to book last Afcon quarter-final spot
Nzimande: R1.6bn already paid out for student registration
Local
SABC inquiry resumes, committee hopes to conclude draft report by Friday
Defaulting municipalities have 4 days left to settle accounts
Hawks arrest 7 licensing officials for fraud & corruption
Labour Dept can’t comment on Oliphant, Crouse ruling just yet
ANCWL commends Thandi Klaasen for her activism
Cape SPCA pleased with conviction of illegal hunter
