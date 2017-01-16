Ford urges owners to take Kugas to dealerships
Ford CEO Jeff Nemeth says they have investigated all 39 incidents reported to them and have determined the cause of the fires.
-
Palestinian embassy denies Maimane planning Palestine visit
The DA says Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas was scheduled to meet with Maimane but cancelled at the last minute.Politics
-
What you need to know about Ford’s Kuga recall
Eyewitness News has put together a list of all you need to know about the recall.Local
-
Zuma ditches Davos, Ramaphosa set to ease investor confidence
It is the first time since 2010 that President Jacob Zuma will not be leading the country's delegation in the small Swiss town of Davos.Local
-
F1 champions Mercedes sign Bottas, Massa returns
-
FNB Heist: Authorities question potential suspects
-
DA: Limpopo Education Dept not ready for 2017 academic year
-
Madonsela refuses to say if leaked Absa report was hers
-
CT mayor De Lille shuffles mayoral committee
-
17 schools vandalised over holidays - WCED
-
South Korea prosecutor seeks arrest of Samsung chief for bribery
-
Zim pastor arrested for prophesying Mugabe's death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic