Seven people killed after head-on collision in Elandsfotein
Paramedics arrived on the scene to find several passenger trapped in the burning wreckage.
Burundi minister shot dead in capital – police
Emmanuel Niyonkuru, 54, was attacked as he travelled home in the central African nation’s capital Bujumbura.World
Boy (2) in critical condition after apparent failed hijacking
A woman was driving with her son in centurion late last night, when the toddler sustained a gunshot wound to the head.Local
Death toll from Istanbul attack rises to 39, most were foreigners – minister
Speaking to reporters, he said that five Turkish citizens were among the dead and that 69 people were in hospital.World
Wijnaldum header gives Liverpool win over Man City
Chelsea extend lead at the top, United leave it late
Actor William Christopher, ‘M*A*S*H’ chaplain, dead at 84
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sherlock Holmes is match made in history
World's best-paid footballers
Police hunt for suspects involved in 2 Ocean View fatal shootings
North Korea’s Kim says close to test launch of ICBM
UN Security Council welcomes Syria truce, rebels warn they could abandon it
