Alleged insurance killer set to return to court with hopes of learning her fate

Segomotsi Setshwantsho is accused of killing her niece and falsifying the cause of death to benefit from her life insurance as a listed beneficiary.

JOHANNESBURG - A North West woman accused of murdering her family members for financial gain will return to the Mmabatho Magistrates Court on Monday morning with the hope of learning her fate.

Segomotsi Setshwantsho is accused of killing her niece and falsifying the cause of death.

She is also being investigated for the deaths of her son and husband, who was a police officer.

READ MORE:

When Setshwantsho’s bail application convened on Friday, both the defence and the State were expected to make their arguments.

But after a two-hour address from her lawyer, Nhlanhla Mahlangu, State prosecutor Ntendeleni Tshinyani told the court that he could not proceed with his address because the defence introduced new facts to its case that he needed to respond to.

Magistrate Duane Spandiel then ruled that Tshinyani prepare to make his argument on Monday morning.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Henry Mamothame said this was procedurally flawed.

“The defence was supposed to submit a supplementary affidavit based on what they claim is evidence that they needed to respond to that was given by witnesses.”

Setshwantsho’s defence is that she ran a burial scheme and a funeral parlour, and that’s why she is listed as a beneficiary on several life insurance policies.