Alleged insurance killer says funeral parlour reason for multiple policies

Segomotsi Setshwantsho faces a charge for the murder of her niece who the state believes was poisoned for a R3 million payout.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the case of alleged insurance killer Segomotsi Setshwantsho has presented her ownership of a funeral parlour as a reason for her multiple insurance policies.

Setshwantsho’s bail application is continuing in the Mmabatho Magistrates Court on Friday.

She is accused of murdering her family members for insurance payouts.

Setshwantsho faces a charge for the murder of her niece, who the State believes was poisoned for a R3 million payout.

The defence made arguments on Friday on the exceptional circumstances that warrant bail for murder-accused Segomotsi Setshwatsho



On Thursday, investigating officer, Keshi Mabunda, told the court that Setshwantsho had accounts with almost all the banks in South Africa.

READ: Family of woman allegedly killed by own aunt hoping she’s denied bail

On Friday, the 49-year-old grandmother’s lawyer, Nhanhla Mahlangu, gave a reason why she was listed as a beneficiary on numerous insurance policies.

"She ran a funeral burial scheme and a funeral parlour - when you run a scheme when you take these policies your name will appear as the main member."

Mahlangu said the burial scheme was no longer operational.

The State said it was ready to proceed with its arguments on Friday but said that because the defence had presented new information in its arguments, they needed time to prepare a suitable response.

The application is postponed to Monday.