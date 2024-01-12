January 8 statement: ANC expected to charm investors, says Ramokgopa

Amid concerns that South Africa’s policy uncertainty and political stability could scare away foreign investors, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said government and ANC policies have been aligned to address the country’s challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the governing African National Congress (ANC) is expected to use its January 8 birthday celebrations on Saturday to woo back investors amid concerns of policy uncertainty.

Ramokgopa made the comments ahead of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF), where team South Africa joined global leaders to discuss matters of global importance.

These included global cooperation, economic affairs and climate change, among others.

READ: January 8 statement: ANC must strike right notes with voters, advises analyst

There are, however, concerns that policy uncertainty and political instability in South Africa could dissuade investors, impacting much-needed foreign direct investment.

Ramokgopa said government and ANC policies were aligned to address the country’s energy and logistics challenges.

"What will the party say when they go to the January 8 statement this year? In true tradition, they are going to give you a balance sheet, essentially an account of how far we have come in relation to commitments we have made in the previous January 8 statements.

“To the extent where it is possible, I’m sure it will articulate a new set of action, and we need to be more aggressive, relentless in the implementation of that. So, there is no tension really between the two."