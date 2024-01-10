Home Affairs extends public comment deadline on immigration law overhaul

The White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection is a bid to address the ‘new challenges’ that South African migration has been facing by proposing a ‘complete overhaul’ of the citizenship, immigration and refugees acts.

JOHANNESBURG - The deadline to submit public comments on the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection has been extended until the end of January.

The announcement by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is contained in a gazette published on 8 January 2024.

The white paper was published for public comment in November and proposes a “complete overhaul” of the citizenship, immigration, and refugees acts with the introduction of a single piece of legislation to replace all three.

This is in a bid to address “new challenges” facing South Africa in terms of migration.

The original deadline given for public comments was 19 January, but this has now been extended to 31 January.

Home Affairs says the White Paper and the explanatory memorandum can be downloaded at www.dha.gov.za.