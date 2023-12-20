Advocate Makhubela vows to fight his recusal from Marshalltown fire inquiry

The application to have him removed was filed by the Socio-Rights Institute of South Africa, after it raised concerns about his apparent unwavering support for controversial activist group Operation Dudula.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Thulani Makhubela, who has been removed as one of the presiding commissioners in the Marshalltown fire inquiry, said he plans to appeal the decision to have him recused.

Makhubela's recusal was announced during proceedings on Wednesday afternoon, following a series of pro-Operation Dudula and xenophobic comments on his social media accounts.

He was one of the legal practitioners appointed to probe the Usindiso building fire, in which more than 70 people were killed in August.

The commission of inquiry heard that Makhubela was unfit to preside over proceedings due to his controversial views on undocumented migrants.

His tweets, which date back to 2017, have left a dark cloud hanging over him, as he has now also been labeled xenophobic.

But Makhubela said he would challenge the recusal decision.

"It is flawed in almost all respects, especially on law. It is flawed on procedure and it is flawed on law. But I'm consulting with our team this afternoon."

The inquiry has also heard that Makhubela would not be impartial if he continues to serve as a commissioner.