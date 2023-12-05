Adv Makhubela defends himself against recusal at Marshalltown fire inquiry

The fire inquiry is hearing the Socio-Economic Rights Institute's bid to have Makhubela recused as a commissioner - after noting a series of alleged xenophobic posts and pro-Operation Dudula comments that he published on social media platform X.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Thulani Makhubel, who is one of the presiding officers in the commission of inquiry looking into the Marshalltown fire, has defended himself in the recusal application levelled against him.

In his submissions, SERI’s attorney Jason Brickhill argued that Makhubela’s alleged xenophobic conduct may be biased against foreign nationals who occupied the Usindiso building.

He is tasked with making recommendations on who should be held accountable for the raging fire that killed more than 70 people in the Joburg CBD in August.

On Tuesday, it was revealed during proceedings that Brickhill had a private meeting with the commission’s chairperson Justice Sisi Khampepe to discuss the recusal application against Makhubela before it was tabled.

Makhubela argued that while this isn’t an unethical practice - discussing a submission with the chairperson prior to it being heard could establish a biased motive against him.

"Would it then be reasonable for the person against whom this likely application is brought, to assume that the discussion might have gone beyond what we’re told?"

Makhubela defended himself and led evidence from the bench - suggesting that SERI’s attorney may have breached the commission's rules.

But he hasn’t shown any signs that he is willing to recuse himself.