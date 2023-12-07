ANC on the verge of losing power, says Mavuso Msimang as he quits party

He's cited government failures under the party in his resignation letter, which Eyewitness News has seen.

JOHANNESBURG - Struggle veteran, Mavuso Msimang, said that the African National Congress (ANC) was on the verge of losing power, as he quits the party.

#Msimang the ANCVL's statement on the resignation of its deputy president. The veterans also take issue with ANC SG Fikile Mbalula who said they were undermining the party

The four-page letter has been submitted to ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula.

ANC internal polls show that it is significantly falling short of securing an outright majority in next year's seventh democratic elections.

The ANC is facing its toughest elections yet amid growing frustrations over an ailing economy, high levels of crime and continuing corruption.

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang said that the corruption the party once decried was now part of the party’s DNA.

He said this was also one of the reasons why the ANC was facing a dramatic decline in next year’s general elections, a claim Msimang said was also reflected in internal polls conducted by the ANC.

In his letter, he also questioned ANC leaders who owned obscenely wealthy homesteads and sent their kids to the best schools, while many children in the country risked dying horrendous and humiliating deaths from pit latrines at poorly-equipped schools.

His list of the many wrongs is long and includes the state of eThekwini beaches, the state of roads in the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga as well as the 2016 Life Esidimeni tragedy.

And while clearly unhappy about his once loved ANC, he speaks of being heartened to know the South African spirit was still alive, while also lauding the Amapiano music genre for generating uniquely South African joy.