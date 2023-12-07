Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang cuts ties with ANC

His resignation letter details the continued levels of corruption by some in the governing party, which seems to be unable to arrest the rot.

JOHANNESBURG - Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang has cut ties with the African National Congress (ANC) after years of raising concern over the party’s alleged role in the growing levels of corruption.

Eyewitness News has seen a copy of his resignation letter submitted to party secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, on Wednesday.

Msimang said that while the governing ANC did not invent graft, its own track record of corruption was a cause of great shame.

Over the past decade, Msimang became somewhat of a public moral voice for the ANC, a role played by a handful within the organisation who have raised concerns about the state of the country and the party.

His resignation letter details the continued levels of corruption by some in the governing party, which seems to be unable to arrest the rot.

Msimang decried the list of economic and social woes, including crime, unemployment and destitution, saying they’re all associated with the ANC.

His resignation comes amid speculation that he might be working alongside former banker, Roger Jardine, in a bid to make it to the Union Buildings.