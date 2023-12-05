Usindiso fire inquiry hears how Operation Dudula members threatened residents

Affidavits presented by the victims’ legal representatives revealed that the controversial civic organisation led several raids in the hijacked building before it was gutted by a fire that claimed the lives of over 70 people.

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry looking into the Marshalltown fire has heard how Operation Dudula members threatened and harassed foreign nationals who lived in the Usindisio building on several occasions.

Affidavits presented by the victims’ legal representatives on Tuesday, revealed that the controversial civic organisation led several raids in the hijacked building before it was gutted by a fire that claimed the lives of over 70 people.

The commission has also heard submissions to have the presiding commissioner, advocate Thulani Makhubela, recused from the inquiry following allegations that he publicly supported several Operation Dudula actions.

Judgement has however been reserved.

The commission has heard that on the evening of the blaze, the controversial organisation gathered outside the building rejoicing that illegal migrants were finally paying for skipping the border.

Suvania Subroyen, who is representing some of the victims, said Operation Dudula affiliates intimidated Usindiso residents on several occasions.

"Mr Sithole is a South African citizen. He recounts certain instances in May 2023. He sets out that there were threats by Operation Dudula members, and he also repeats the return on the day of the fire where Operation Dudula members celebrated the fire."

The commission's evidence leader, advocate Ishmael Semenya, noted that Makhubela’s support for Operation Dudula was a cause for concern.