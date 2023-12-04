Global luxury brand AMIRI collaborates with Black Coffee to open first SA store

JOHANNESBURG - Global luxury brand Amiri, stylised as AMIRI, has teamed up with one of South Africa’s most renowned musicians, Black Coffee, for the opening of its first South African store.

Located in Sandton City’s prestigious Diamond Walk, Amiri, headed by American designer Mike Amiri, opened its doors on Monday, 27 November.

The brand’s South African chapter was birthed through a collaboration between the Grammy Award winner, Arie Fabian, a retail pioneer, and South African DJ and entrepreneur, Themba Nkosi, better known as Euphonik.

AMIRI hosted its grand opening at the Diamond Walk with an intimate gathering.

Speaking at its opening, Fabian said the store “marks a bold synergy where style meets innovation, embodying a fusion of cultures, and bringing forth a unique narrative in a fashion that resonates with the spirit of the African landscape while redefining global trends.”

He further promised it would be an “immersive” and “harmonious experience".

Brand owner, Amiri, echoed Fabian’s sentiments, saying the “energy and style” of South Africa resonated “deeply” with the brand’s ethos.

“We're thrilled to introduce the AMIRI experience to Johannesburg, the fashion hub of the country, offering a luxurious unique retail journey for the discerning shopper.”

Black Coffee, a frequent wearer of the brand, said the collaboration “brings rhythm to couture, merging the pulse of sound with the allure of design, creating a symphony of style and substance".

AMIRI, founded in 2014, has made waves in the fashion industry, having been worn by among others, Justin Bieber, Odell Beckham Jr, and Bella Hadid.