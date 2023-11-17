Need help asking for an early Black Friday paycheque? This petition may help

This year, Black Friday will take place on 24 November, the day before most South Africans get paid. But OneDayOnly.co.za thinks they may have found a solution.

JOHANNESBURG - As budgets tighten and good deals become scarce, OneDayOnly.co.za has launched an online petition encouraging employees to request early payday, to stock up on groceries and other goods.

This year, Black Friday will take place on 24 November, the day before most South Africans get paid.



A total of 49% of shoppers purchased groceries and household goods on Black Friday last year, with home cleaning products accounting for 66% of sales, and toilet paper accounting for 48%.

"With many South Africans living from paycheque to paycheque, it would be a shame if they missed out on Black Friday deals," said sales director Laurian Venter.

"With fuel and food prices rising while salaries remain unchanged, 84% of consumers are planning to seek out discounts on everyday necessities like food and toiletries to alleviate some of their day-to-day expenses. There is a real struggle!"

According to Venter, Black Friday sales typically surpass those of the Christmas season, as consumers take advantage of the price breaks and promotions to accumulate presents and treats in advance of the season, allowing them to enjoy the season without worrying about 'JanuWorry'.

"But they won't have this option unless the salary payment date is moved forward."

She provided bargaining chips to help, and invites workers to sign the petition asking their employers to move payday forward slightly.

"This might have a good impact on businesses as well as help individuals who are struggling financially and boost the economy, as 74% of workers believe that they perform better at work when they feel heard. Also, it might have an effect on financial results," Venter added.

If you think you can convince your employer to push payday forward, click here to access the petition.