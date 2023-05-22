Some economists believe politicians to blame for high interest rates, not Sarb

Economists are divided on how much higher the repo rate will be on Thursday when the central bank wraps up its monetary policy committee meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country braces yet another hike, some economists believe politicians are to blame for the runaway interest rates and not the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

Economists are divided on how much higher the repo rate will be on Thursday when the central bank wraps up its monetary policy committee meeting.

Some expect 25 basis points, while others are betting on 50 basis points.

While the rising inflation will be top of the driving factors, some economists believe the damning accusations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition to Russia have triggered an economic storm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, his Cabinet and security advisors have also been dealing with the political fallout of the accusations.

Chief economist at Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, said that the spillover from some of the recent political events run the risk of a weaker rand and consequently higher inflation.

"The real culprits here is not the reserve bank that's got to prevent inflation from getting out of hand. It's our political leaders that are doing the wrong things in terms of politics but not only that, but also in macroeconomic policy."

Stanlib's Kevin Lings said that there was more at play.

"There's also been quite a lot of increased wage demands coming through from trade unions and clearly, the reserve bank needs to be mindful of what's happening in terms of the upward pressure on wages and in general, the inflation expectations."

The repo rate currently sits at 7.75%, while the prime lending rate sits at 11.25%.