30 years later, legendary group Platform One makes a comeback

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary music trio, Platform One is back like it never left.

The threesome - made of then-teenagers Nani Ntengo, Sonto Dladla, and Neli Gwala gained popularity in the 1990s, with their songs played at weddings and family get-togethers.

Producer, Freddie Gwala co-founded Platform One after observing that guests at weddings lacked the motivation to sing. The band's well-received debut song, Isencane remains popular at weddings to this day, as do Baba Nomzane and Makoti, among others.

In an exclusive interview, Eyewitness News chatted to the iconic group about their comeback.

What first got you into music?

It was the love we had for music. At first, we used to sing in choirs and that's where it all began and that's also where we met with Pure Gold. We established a musical relationship and that made us aware that working closely with fellow singers towards a common goal fosters a strong sense of connection.

Can we expect any changes from Platform One in terms of the kind of music you make?

We will stick to our Afro-pop genre. For us, the choice of our musical genre is driven mostly by our social identity, and that extends to cultural context. In this way, we believe we'll extend the purpose of music, at least for us which for us remains a powerful tool for marginalised communities to express their unique identities and advocate for social change.

What obstacles have you encountered returning to a changed music business following your long absence?

Some struggles are the same over time. Having a professional team working with you, getting funding for your projects and knocking on doors to get your music out, and fighting for just salaries, especially for females in a male-dominated industry are still some of the present challenges we've encountered.

Are there old lessons you'll apply to the present?

To always be professional and represent the group in the best way possible. In March 2011 we were set to leave for Canada for a performance, and due to some mixup, only two of us would leave because our visas were the only ones approved.

During your comeback, which musician would you most like to work with and why?

It would have to be Mukudzeyi Mukombe better known as Jah Prayzah, a Zimbabwean contemporary musician and lead member of the band Third Generation. Nigerian singer, and songwriter Douglas Jack Agu better known by his stage name Runtown is another one.

There is currently a new wave of music in SA that a lot of artists are following. Can we expect any changes, or will you be sticking to your original sound?

We will stick to our original sound that way people will always feel connected to their roots, heritage, and culture.

In 2022, the group released two hits, Jabula Jabula and Emseleni off their new albums - true to their original sound.

The group's newest album, a collaboration with Pure Gold is set for a December 2023 release.

Meanwhile, Platform One won an award at the InterContinental Music Awards, which they are set to collect next year. They are also booked and busy with performances already set for 2024, in London.