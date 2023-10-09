Meyiwa trial: Cellphone evidence put on ice following defence objections

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

JOHANNESBURG - Cellphone evidence has been put on ice in the Senzo Meyiwa trial following objections by the defence.

The State was ready to call a new witness to testify on the confiscation of the phones belonging to accused 2 and 5 when the lawyer for Fisokuhle Ntuli objected.

"The is no Section 205 cellphone evidence that is attached to that my lord. I have been asking the State my lord for the disclosure of the Section 205 cellphone evidence," said Ntuli.

But State advocate George Baloyi insists that for the next witness, Section 205 which allows cellphone evidence to be revealed in court will not be necessary.

Baloyi told the court that the witness who will testify from Vodacom is sitting with 4,000 pages of information that still needs to be narrowed down.

The court has agreed to hold off on any cellphone evidence being led pending the readiness of all cellphone records.