Witness insists he's not lying about what he saw on night of Meyiwa's murder

Constable Sizwe Zungu has told the Pretoria High Court that he has no motive to fabricate what he saw on the night that soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Sizwe Zungu has told the Pretoria High Court that he has no motive to fabricate what he saw on the night that soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Constable Zungu claims to have seen all the accused in Vosloorus on the night Meyiwa was killed.

He also claims to have seen the accused with guns at the Vosloorus hostel where he was visiting his nephew.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Zungu has now wrapped up his cross-examination.

"All of those that are saying that I'm telling lies about them, would not have done this or said such things about them. I'm telling the truth about what happened."