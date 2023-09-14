KZN North Coast gets a boost as Club Med Tinley comes to town

As one of the more significant hospitality developments in South Africa, Club Med Tinley is a marked advancement for the sector, projected to create jobs and boost the tourism sector.

MAURITIUS - With a local investment of R2 billion in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Collins Residential and worldwide hospitality firm, Club Med, are partnering to build South Africa's first all-inclusive resorts.

More than 800 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect jobs are projected to be created, boosting the local economy and giving people and families access to new opportunities.

ALSO READ:

Club Med has been operating in South Africa for more than 38 years, runs close to 70 resorts, and has a presence in 40 different countries.

Currently, Club Med runs eight resorts in Africa, including ones in Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal, and Seychelles. The group's most recent advancement marks its debut in South Africa.

As one of the more significant hospitality developments in South Africa, Club Med Tinley is a marked advancement for the sector.

Club Med Tinley's prime location further adds to its allure and beauty. This cosmopolitan oasis is tucked away on KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast and provides upscale lodging options, recreational amenities, and mild weather all year round.

Club Med Tinley's idyllic location is an attractive development for international and local visitors alike. Picture: Supplied

The resort is an appealing destination for both local and foreign travelers due to its easy accessibility via the King Shaka International Airport.

Club Med Tinley promises visitors an unforgettable beach and bush experience in South Africa, giving them the chance to re-establish contact with the natural world and the wild. The beach resort will have a surf-lifestyle theme for healthy beach vacations, and it will be influenced by local art and culture. Additionally, visitors can go on a safari to learn more about Africa's wildlife.