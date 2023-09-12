Discover Mauritius, the ideal refuge for escaping reality

The months of September, October, and November welcome you to escape to lovely sun-kissed locales.

JOHANNESBURG - Mauritius is an enchanting retreat to cherished memories that will last a lifetime - whether you want moments of relaxation on the powdered dunes, exhilarating excursions in the turquoise waters, or profound cultural encounters.

A hideaway surrounded by wild coves and lush vegetation. Picture: Supplied

Prepare to be inspired and fall in love with everything that this beautiful island has to offer.

ADVENTUROUS LOVE AND THRILLS

Mauritius' perfect playground offering a treasure trove of thrilling experiences. Dive into the colourful underwater world while snorkelling, diving, and paddleboarding, or embark on a romantic catamaran cruise, and if you're lucky, catch a glimpse of playful dolphins.

Don't miss the chance to explore the famous Seven Coloured Earths in Chamarel, or take a boat trip to Île aux Cerfs, a slice of paradise just waiting to be explored.

Mauritius - A playground for the entire family. Picture: Supplied

UNVEIL THE CULTURAL HEART OF MAURITIUS

From lively markets to the captivating history and tempting spirits, Mauritius invites you to savour every moment and embrace its cultural richness. There is a dizzying amount to explore!

Delve into the island's history at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Aapravasi Ghat, an important landmark that tells the story of the indentured labour system. In the afternoon, take a pit stop at a rum excursion, and discover the secrets behind Mauritius' renowned rum-making process. It’s the perfect way to quench your thirst whilst indulging in the delicious flavours of this local tradition.

INDULGE IN CULINARY DELIGHTS

Prepare to tantalise your taste buds with the incredible culinary. The island's fusion of flavours, influenced by its diverse cultural heritage, will leave your palate in awe.

At the authentically Mauritian Exclusive Collection Resort Club Med La Plantation d'Albion, be transported to gastronomic heaven at the exquisite restaurant Le Phare. Perfectly perched atop rocks right by the beach, the restaurant offers a gourmet feast for the senses carefully curated by world class chefs.

The island offers the best of local gastronomy in a modern yet elegant way. Picture: Supplied