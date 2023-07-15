Another one: Trevor Noah receives four Emmy nominations

Go

Three for the American talk show The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and one for his Netflix special Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would.

Trevor Noah will host Prime Video’s first South African Original called LOL: Last One Laughing. Picture credit: Instagram
JOHANNESBURG - Renowned comedian, Trevor Noah has garnered not one, but four nominations at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Three are for American talk show he's since exited - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and one is for his Netflix special Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would.

Trevor shared his exciting news on Twitter, calling it "surreal" and "mind-blowing".

The Emmys honour the creative and technical excellence of those working in the American and international television industries, including those producing content for streaming platforms.

The ceremony is set to be held on September 18, just two days after Noah concludes his South African tour, taking place from end of August to 16 September.

