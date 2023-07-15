Another one: Trevor Noah receives four Emmy nominations

Three for the American talk show The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and one for his Netflix special Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would.

Three are for American talk show he's since exited - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and one is for his Netflix special Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would.

Trevor shared his exciting news on Twitter, calling it "surreal" and "mind-blowing".

Wow! This is always so surreal. 3 Emmy noms for @thedailyshow 😱 Thank you to @TelevisionAcad for the honour once again! 🙏🏾 And of course congrats to everyone behind the scenes at @thedailyshow! Chris McCarthy, and the entire Paramount family! Thank you! https://t.co/iGRFzZiIBY ' Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 12, 2023

Wow 🤯 Having my @Netflix special “I wish you would” nominated for an Emmy is absolutely mind blowing but to be in the same category as @imcarolburnett, @Lizzo, John @Mulaney, @TheNormanLear, & @iamwandasykes?? How is this life??



Thank you so much to everyone who watched and… ' Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 12, 2023

The Emmys honour the creative and technical excellence of those working in the American and international television industries, including those producing content for streaming platforms.

The ceremony is set to be held on September 18, just two days after Noah concludes his South African tour, taking place from end of August to 16 September.

