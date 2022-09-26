Go

Get ready to laugh till your belly hurts as Trevor Noah visits SA

The comedian announced on Monday that he has teamed up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour.

Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour. Picture credit: Twitter
26 September 2022 13:13

JOHANNESBURG - There is nothing better than the stomach ache you get from laughing, and Trevor Noah brings that to Mzansi.

The comedian announced on Monday that he has teamed up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour, which will take place between August and September 2023.

His fans went wild with excitement after the announcement.

In a press statement, Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider, said: "Bringing Trevor back to his community demonstrates our commitment to the industry and community. Siyavanna South Africa, we see you."

Currently, he hosts The Daily Show on Comedy Central, an American satirical news programme. He has won several awards, including a Primetime Emmy.

Tickets for Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa go on sale from 09:00 on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

