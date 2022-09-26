Get ready to laugh till your belly hurts as Trevor Noah visits SA

The comedian announced on Monday that he has teamed up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour.

JOHANNESBURG - There is nothing better than the stomach ache you get from laughing, and Trevor Noah brings that to Mzansi.

