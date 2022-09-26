Get ready to laugh till your belly hurts as Trevor Noah visits SA
The comedian announced on Monday that he has teamed up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour.
The comedian announced on Monday that he has teamed up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour, which will take place between August and September 2023.
South Africa!! Ive teamed up with @SavannaCider for 12 shows from 31 AUG 15 SEP 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am local, and you can find them at https://t.co/L7bDKHCHyQ - Can't wait to come home!! #SiyavannaSA @entertain_afric pic.twitter.com/LpytJmk4F0Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 26, 2022
His fans went wild with excitement after the announcement.
I know he's gonna come with a bang! I can't wait#TrevorNoahLiveInSA#SiyavannaSAPearly Pops (@pearlz_mn) September 26, 2022
Omg!! The Son of Patricia is coming back to Southy?!! I am uncontrollably excitedPearly Pops (@pearlz_mn) September 26, 2022
Where can I sell my eggs? I need cash to purchase tickets.. I'll do anything to put this money together #TrevorNoahLiveInSA #SiyavannaSA pic.twitter.com/wAUa8svnYb
I trust you to make us laugh on current affairs will definitely budget for this #TrevorNoahLiveInSA show #SiyavannaSA pic.twitter.com/cZ6LLHgtWyMoremi (@Modise__ZA) September 26, 2022
Can we all stand up and clap for our South-African-American,the son of Patricia is coming home! Never been this excited. Definitely buying the ticket.#TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSAN D O N E N H L E (@NdoniMathenjwa_) September 26, 2022
The son of Patricia returns yes you heard right lol let me go stand at the robots and help people with getting taxi's to their destinations so I can get R2 rands or more lol I need to buy this ticket ain't missing it for the world #TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSAsandz (@Nobuhlegumede27) September 26, 2022
Say what? The son of Patricia is coming home. Hhayi guys ngicela sishayele i @SavannaCider izandla these people know how to make us happy. Need to come up with a plan for the ticket coz mina ill be phakathi inside. #TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSAMbaliyethu Sithole (@MbaliyethuS) September 26, 2022