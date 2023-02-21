Civil society, unions call for Godongwana to deliver remedial budget

Civil society movements and labour unions expect Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech to address South Africa's shortcomings.

CAPE TOWN - Social movements, labour unions and grassroots organisations protested outside Parliament on Tuesday.

This came a day before Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the national budget.

The protesters said they're tired of empty promises from the government, and want the minister to table a budget that will benefit the poor and working-class people.

The protesters, marching under the banner - Cry of the Xcluded forum - demand a clear plan on how the government plans to tackle the country's energy crisis, high unemployment, service delivery failures and gender-based violence - among other things.

READ: Budget speech: Road closures to take note of

The forum's Madoda Cuphe said people are tired of the deteriorating living conditions in their areas

"Our communities are being drowned by rubbish everywhere, there are potholes everywhere, we are living with raw sewage in the streets, something you flush in the toilet comes out in front of your door."

Cuphe said they refuse to sit idly and watch their communities collapse.