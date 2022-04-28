Pistol or revolver? Court focuses on the kind of gun used to murder Senzo Meyiwa

Sergeant Thabo Mosia has been testifying on the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain in Vosloorus at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria will on Thursday hone in on the specifications of the firearm that murdered football star Senzo Meyiwa.

There’s been some startling revelations this week. He was also the first forensic officer to arrive on the murder scene having collected DNA evidence and drawing sketches.



On Tuesday, Mosia had been answering grueling questions from the lawyer representing four of the accused, advocate Malesela Teffo.

Some of it included, for instance why he believes it took the six people who were in the house took so long to call the police to the scene.

“After the incident, I think most people who were in the house were committed on saving the victim, that’s where it prolonged.”

Another one, whether he thought the scene of the crime could have been contaminated before officials arrived.

The court will on Thursday morning hear the difference between a pistol and a revolver.

Mosia said a revolver may have been used as there was no cartridge found on the scene.