Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Sparks fly during cross-examination of State witness

It’s been an eventful two days in the Pretoria High Court, where forensic police officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia was on the stand.

JOHANNESBURG - The courtroom has been tense at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial where five men have been sitting in the dock.

The trial in the Pretoria High Court has made some progress this week, with the State’s first witness taking the stand.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus almost eight years ago.

On Tuesday, defence lawyer for the first four accused, Advocate Malesela Teffo started cross-examination but that was not without objection from the State, several times.

But Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela also interjected during Teffo’s cross-examination, calling him to order more than once.

After Judge Maumela forbade him from asking what a projectile is again, Teffo placed it on record that the rights of his clients were being hampered.

The matter continues on Thursday.