Cele: No plans for army to be deployed to CT gang hot spots

Last year, former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said that soldiers would be brought in to combat crime in certain areas.

Police Minister Bheki Cele in Gugulethu for as part of Operation Fiela Two on Tuesday 13 March 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says that he has no plans for the army to be deployed to gang-ridden areas in Cape Town.

Last year, former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said that soldiers would be brought in to combat crime in certain areas.

During a visit to Philippi on Tuesday, Cele said that it is not his call to get military boots on the ground.

"There is a Minister of Defence but the person that is in charge of the army is the president, the commander-in-chief."

In January, the Police Ministry confirmed the defense force would continue to be integrated in Operation Fiela 2 initiatives.

WATCH: Time's up, Cele warns criminals

Timeline

