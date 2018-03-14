Cele: No plans for army to be deployed to CT gang hot spots
Last year, former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said that soldiers would be brought in to combat crime in certain areas.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says that he has no plans for the army to be deployed to gang-ridden areas in Cape Town.
During a visit to Philippi on Tuesday, Cele said that it is not his call to get military boots on the ground.
"There is a Minister of Defence but the person that is in charge of the army is the president, the commander-in-chief."
In January, the Police Ministry confirmed the defense force would continue to be integrated in Operation Fiela 2 initiatives.
