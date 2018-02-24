-
Cops shoot and kill 7 suspects linked to Ngcobo police station killings
The Hawks say more than 10 other suspects have been arrested while others escaped.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape have shot and killed seven suspects during a shootout linked to the murder of five cops and a former soldier.
A task team investigating the murders made the breakthrough last night.
The Hawks say more than 10 other suspects have been arrested while others escaped.
One police officer was wounded and is recovering in hospital.
The team followed information of a possible gang that was responsible for the tragic incident.
There was a gun battle between suspects and police.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, gunmen stormed the police station, opened fire, killing five cops and a former soldier.
Police Minister Fikile Mbaula and National Police Commissioner John Sithole are expected to brief the media today.
Read the full statement from the Hawks below:
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
