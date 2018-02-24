Cops shoot and kill 7 suspects linked to Ngcobo police station killings

The Hawks say more than 10 other suspects have been arrested while others escaped.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape have shot and killed seven suspects during a shootout linked to the murder of five cops and a former soldier.

A task team investigating the murders made the breakthrough last night.

One police officer was wounded and is recovering in hospital.

The team followed information of a possible gang that was responsible for the tragic incident.

There was a gun battle between suspects and police.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, gunmen stormed the police station, opened fire, killing five cops and a former soldier.

Police Minister Fikile Mbaula and National Police Commissioner John Sithole are expected to brief the media today.

Read the full statement from the Hawks below:

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)