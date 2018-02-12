EFF: Mkhwebane's Vrede dairy report a cover to help Magashule

Mkhwebane has found the Free State Agriculture Department guilty of gross misconduct and maladministration and ordered Magashule to initiate disciplinary proceedings against those implicated.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Free State says that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the Vrede dairy project is just a cover up report intended to rescue Premier Ace Magashule and his associates from any wrong doing.

The EFF says it is flabbergasted by the findings and remedial action of the report, because it is public knowledge that R220 million went straight into the pockets of the Guptas and their associates.

At the same time, the Congress of the People (Cope) says that Magashule cannot take disciplinary actions while he’s implicated.

The party's Deidre Carter says that politicians must be held accountable.

"The persons ultimately responsible for the Estina dairy scandal and the brazen theft and laundering of money is the person who held executive political office, then MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and now secretary-general Ace Magashule."