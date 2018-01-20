Eskom gets new board

Government on Saturday announced a new Eskom board in a bid to restore confidence in the company, improve its financial position and restore its operational performance.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has appointed businessman Jabu Mabua as Eskom's new chairperson with Phakamani Hadebe as the acting group chief executive.



A new 13-member board has been announced. The members include:

Jabu Mabuza

Sifiso Dabengwa

Sindi Mabaso-Koyana

Mark Lamberti

Tshepo Mongalo

Malegapuru Makgoba

Busisiwe Mavuso

Nelisiwe Magubane

Rod Crompton

George Sebulela

Pulane Molokwane

Banothile Makhubela

Jacky Molisane



Eskom’s interim chair Zethembe Khoza has been removed. Despite earlier reports, Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene was not included in the list.

This follows a meeting by President Jacob Zuma, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba on Friday.

Earlier in the week Gigaba stated that if Eskom’s financial issues were not addressed, the company would tank the country’s economy.

The new board chairman has served as the president of Business Unity SA and has spoken out strongly about some of government’s decisions regarding the economy.

The board has been been instructed to appoint a permanent CEO and remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety, including Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh.

The reinstatement of both Koko and Singh recently raised major concerns.

At the same time, government has called on all Eskom employees and other stakeholders to report wrongdoing to law enforcement agencies.

Government says it will continue to act decisively to address challenges at key state-owned enterprises to restore public and investor confidence.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)