Maimane denounces Zille tweets in Sharpeville
The DA leader once again distanced his party from pro-colonialism tweets by Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has used Tuesday's visit to the Sharpeville memorial precinct to once again distance the party from the recent pro-colonialism comments by Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.
The DA's federal legal commission is set to deal with the issue after she tweeted that the legacy of colonialism was not only negative.
Maimane led a delegation from the opposition party to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in Sharpeville on Tuesday.
Sixty-nine people were shot dead on this day in the township in 1960, during a demonstration over pass laws.
The DA leader reiterated that his party doesn’t support Zille's views on colonialism.
“Our value and our project has always been to say out of the essence of apartheid, a free South Africa will come forward.”
Maimane says the party will never support any system that glorifies colonialism or apartheid.
“It is why we are here, to say that as a party and as a non-racial South Africa, we must stand together to charter a way forward for freedom.”
The Western Cape premier has since defended her statement, saying her tweet was taken out of context.
LISTEN: Too Much To Stomach: Zille to face DA hearing for Colonialism Tweets
