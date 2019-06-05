World Cup adaptability is key, says New Zealand's Latham
New Zealand reached the World Cup final for the first time four years ago but had to settle for a runners-up finish against Australia.
LONDON, United Kingdom - Wicketkeeper Tom Latham said Tuesday that adaptability was the key to World Cup success and that New Zealand were "lucky" to have had recent experience of playing Bangladesh.
New Zealand reached the World Cup final for the first time four years ago but had to settle for a runners-up finish against Australia.
They started in impressive fashion at this year's tournament in England and Wales, steam-rollering Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Cardiff at the weekend.
"We play nine games at nine different venues around the country," said Latham.
"It's important to adapt to every surface, every team, as quick as possible. The way we usually play a series back home, you play two or three games against a side and you're able to try to work out the way they go about things. "But in a World Cup and this situation, you run once and it's important that you adapt really quickly to what that side offers."
He said New Zealand would benefit from recent knowledge of playing Bangladesh, whom they face at the Oval on Wednesday.
"I guess we're lucky with a side like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh who we have played recently in our home summer," he said. We are sort of familiar with them."
Latham predicted a tough contest against Bangladesh, who beat South Africa in their first match of the tournament to get off to a flying start.
"I think the way we went about things against Sri Lanka was ideal, but we know we're going to be put under pressure tomorrow and throughout this tournament," he said.
"So I'm certainly looking forward to the challenge of doing it all again tomorrow." Latham said it would be "great" to see Bangladesh in London after the Asian nation cut short their tour of New Zealand earlier this year following the Christchurch mosque attacks.
"I'm sure both sides are looking forward to getting out there and getting back to the cricket field around what we love doing," he said.
Popular in Sport
-
England pair fined for breaching ICC code in World Cup defeat
-
Proteas face India in crucial game
-
Pollard returns to captain much-changed Bulls
-
Zimbabwe seek inspiration from Ajax Amsterdam for Nations Cup run
-
Sacked Folau expected to launch legal action this week - report
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfast
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.