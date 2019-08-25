-
EC Education Dept sends condolences after pupil stabbed to deathLocal
-
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be namedLocal
-
Parly justice committee refers process of removing Mkhwebane to ModiseLocal
-
Communications Dept says banking licence for Post Bank urgentBusiness
-
2 more suspects arrested for Malmesbury triple murderLocal
-
Some pupils hospitalised after exposure to pepper spray at Durban schoolLocal
-
EC Education Dept sends condolences after pupil stabbed to deathLocal
-
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be namedLocal
-
Parly justice committee refers process of removing Mkhwebane to ModiseLocal
-
Communications Dept says banking licence for Post Bank urgentBusiness
-
2 more suspects arrested for Malmesbury triple murderLocal
-
Some pupils hospitalised after exposure to pepper spray at Durban schoolLocal
Popular Topics
-
Makhura: Counterfeit goods trade harming economy, taking jobsPolitics
-
KZN ANC's Ntuli takes blame for submitting Gumede resignation letter latePolitics
-
Parly must formulate rules on Mkhwebane inquiryPolitics
-
MPs set to discuss initiating process to remove Mkhwebane from officePolitics
-
KZN ANC to focus fixing ailing municipalities in wake of Gumede resignationPolitics
-
Zandile Gumede resigns as eThekwini mayorPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The arms deal and the creep of state captureOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Repression & dialogue in Zimbabwe: twin strategies that aren’t workingOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: The public sector must unlearn complacencyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The ANC's narcissism is damaging SAOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Why SA’s plans for universal healthcare are pie in the skyOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Disconnect between business & state contributed to Marikana massacreOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be namedLocal
-
Communications Dept says banking licence for Post Bank urgentBusiness
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?Business
-
Rand weaker in cautious tradeBusiness
-
J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares riseBusiness
-
Africa's biggest bank targets its smallest shops in fintech dealBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Swedish prosecutor will not push for tougher A$AP Rocky sentenceLifestyle
-
More plant protein tied to longer lifeLifestyle
-
Swift, Cardi B, Lizzo & Missy Elliott bring girl power to VMAsLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty, rape trial delayed to JanuaryLifestyle
-
Bell Pottinger co-founder Lord Tim Bell dies: media reportsLifestyle
-
‘Music is power’: Standard Bank Joy of Jazz honours our brightest starsLocal
-
Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes best-paid actress list for second yearLifestyle
-
Britain's Prince Andrew denies witnessing Epstein abuseLifestyle
-
No-frills Wills: British royals take commercial flight to see queenLifestyle
-
Cantona to be honoured with Uefa President's AwardSport
-
Misbah emerges as front-runner for Pakistan cricket coachSport
-
Spurs need winning run to keep pace with City, Liverpool - KaneSport
-
Koepka pips McIlroy for PGA Player of the Year prizeSport
-
Kolisi: Boks' ultimate goal is to win World CupSport
-
Serena routs Sharapova in US Open start, 'rusty' Federer winsSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Talk To The Hand
-
CARTOON: The Whole TruthPolitics
-
CARTOON: Piling On the PressureBusiness
-
CARTOON: Paying the PriceLocal
-
CARTOON: Political double-speakPolitics
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's QuickstepPolitics
-
CARTOON: The political tusslePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep ComingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cold SnapLocal
-
CARTOON: Public OutcryPolitics
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
54 COUNTRIES. 1 FUTURE
-
East Africa presents diversified growth opportunities for South African business
The region’s industrial and services sectors are in need of South African operational expertise.one hour ago
-
Drones offer bird's-eye view on Ivorian agriculture
Farmers in Côte d'Ivoire are increasingly keeping an eye on their remote lands through the use of drones.one hour ago
-
The university of the future has African roots
With a fresh approach to new age tertiary education, the doors of learning are wide open at African Leadership University.2 hours ago
-
How Ghana's Maker-Movement is driving young innovators
What started out as a community of makers, innovators and entrepreneurs has quickly grown into the biggest Maker Movement in Ghana.5 hours ago
EWN AT WEF AFRICA 2019
-
Algerian economy creaks at the seams after six months of turmoil
The country’s rich oil and gas resources are still flowing, but thousands of jobs are on the line and growth is stuttering.4 hours ago
-
US to keep up pressure on Sudan as it discusses lifting sanctions - official
Sudan was designated a state sponsor of terrorism in 1993 under former US President Bill Clinton, cutting it off from financial markets and strangling its economy.4 hours ago
-
US increasingly disappointed with Zimbabwe government - US official
The official said Washington had made clear to the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa what it would take to improve relations between Zimbabwe and the United States.5 hours ago
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
South Africa has a relatively stable economy, as seen by its GDP growth, which has been the lowest in volatility when compared against BRIC peers over 1994-2017.5 hours ago
-
DR Congo announces new govt 7 months after president inaugurated
The Democratic Republic of Congo announced a coalition government Monday, seven months after the inauguration of new President Felix Tshisekedi.one day ago
-
Ghana draws African-American tourists with 'Year of Return'
The West African nation is banking on the commemorations to give a major boost to the number of tourist arrivals as it encourages the descendants of slaves to 'come home'.5 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic