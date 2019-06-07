Search on for woman who kidnapped baby at Chris Hani Hospital

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said they were searching for a female suspect in connection with the kidnapping of a newborn baby at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The incident happened on Thursday during visiting hours.

Masuku said CCTV footage showed a woman, believed to be in her 30s, wearing blue jeans and flip flops exiting the antennas clinic with a baby.

He said she was later seen with two suspected accomplices moving towards an ATM before changing the baby's blanket.

“We have also called in the service of the police; a case has been opened and we’re handing over the CCTV footage to them so they can launch a manhunt. We’re hoping and praying that the culprit will be identified, captured and that the baby will be returned to the mother safely.”

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “The baby was lying next to her mother when an unknown person walked into the ward and took the baby. T’s alleged the mother was sleeping ta the time of the kidnapping.”