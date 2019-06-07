Search on for woman who kidnapped baby at Chris Hani Hospital

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
Go

Search on for woman who kidnapped baby at Chris Hani Hospital

MEC Bandile Masuku said CCTV footage showed a woman, believed to be in her 30s, wearing blue jeans and flip flops exiting the antennas clinic with a baby.

FILE: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital entrance. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
FILE: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital entrance. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said they were searching for a female suspect in connection with the kidnapping of a newborn baby at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The incident happened on Thursday during visiting hours.

Masuku said CCTV footage showed a woman, believed to be in her 30s, wearing blue jeans and flip flops exiting the antennas clinic with a baby.

He said she was later seen with two suspected accomplices moving towards an ATM before changing the baby's blanket.

“We have also called in the service of the police; a case has been opened and we’re handing over the CCTV footage to them so they can launch a manhunt. We’re hoping and praying that the culprit will be identified, captured and that the baby will be returned to the mother safely.”

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “The baby was lying next to her mother when an unknown person walked into the ward and took the baby. T’s alleged the mother was sleeping ta the time of the kidnapping.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA