How Cape Town’s rail system can get back on track

-
Limusa calls on Saftu to take sexual harassment claims against Vavi seriouslyLocal
-
Luther Lebelo claims Nugent Inquiry treating him like a criminalBusiness
-
Powerful quake rocks Indonesia, 'many' buildings collapseWorld
-
Ryanair strikes disrupt 40,000 passengers across EuropeWorld
-
NMB Municipality probing shooting incident involving workerLocal
-
SA's land reforms to include tribal territories - Ronald LamolaLocal
-
-
Luther Lebelo claims Nugent Inquiry treating him like a criminalBusiness
-
NMB Municipality probing shooting incident involving workerLocal
-
SA's land reforms to include tribal territories - Ronald LamolaLocal
-
Gupta leaks to be protected by Zondo commission until presented as evidenceLocal
-
Man dies after being hit by truck wheel on N1Local
-
Eric Songwiqi is the man who backed Siya Kolisi since day 1Sport
-
Kolbe unfazed about Wallabies aerial duelSport
-
Springboks desperate to avoid being one-match wondersSport
-
Benni: I’ve grown into Cape Town City jobSport
-
Chelsea’s Hazard enjoying life under new manager SarriSport
-
Ayanda Patosi hopes to inspire Capetonians with MTN8 victorySport
-
Nature and adrenaline feature in KZN World Tourism Day celebrationsLifestyle
-
Rose McGowan apologises to Asia ArgentoLifestyle
-
'Tired' Ariana Grande just wants 'one OK day'Lifestyle
-
Adults need a regular bedtime too - studyLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Beats & moves: B-boy Meaty talks Red Bull BC OneSport
-
The 10 most-visited cities in 2017Lifestyle
-
KZN celebrates Mandela centenary by linking historyLifestyle
-
Hillary Clinton jokes about email in 'Murphy Brown' return to TVLifestyle
-
Hermanus Whale Festival celebrates 27th yearLifestyle
-
Bathabile Dlamini ruling has huge implications for ANC, say analystsPolitics
-
[OPINION] The ANC can no longer count on union ally to win electionsOpinion
-
Msimanga: Opposition can't prove allegations against mePolitics
-
Tshwane ANC pleased with no-confidence vote against Msimanga despite failurePolitics
-
Pressure mounting on Ramaphosa to fire Bathabile DlaminiPolitics
-
[WATCH] ANC 'spurred on by evidence' regarding Msimanga's no-confidence votePolitics
-
[OPINION] The ANC can no longer count on union ally to win electionsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Land reform debate: what’s missing according to SA farmersOpinion
-
[OPINION] An imperfect U.N. is still the world’s best hopeOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] What it will take to complete Cape Town’s unfinished freeways?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Lifting the lid on the black box of informal trade in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA frees cannabis from colonial and apartheid pastOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
-
Amcu granted permission to strike after wage talks failBusiness
-
SA investors back Steinhoff class action lawsuitBusiness
-
[LISTEN] New Mining Charter 'a perfect compromise between all stakeholders'Business
-
Opposition parties raise concern over Sassa’s readiness for grant paymentsLocal
-
IPP Projects to delay Radebe from tabling annual report on time to ParliamentBusiness
How Cape Town’s rail system can get back on track
The Passenger Rail Agency (PRASA) has faced criticism from the government, lobby groups, and commuters for several years now over the deteriorating rail service in the Western Cape.
In the past few months, there have been 11 arson attacks on Metrorail trains in Cape Town, leading to damages costing over R90 million. Among the most recent incidents, three trains were set alight in three separate attacks in Cape Town, Mbekweni and Firgrove on 28 September 2018. Every incident causes more delays, putting commuters at risk of losing their jobs and forcing them to seek alternative transport, at a higher cost.
On 26 September 2018, the Western Cape legislature’s standing committee on community safety heard from the SAPS about major lapses in PRASA and Metrorail’s rail safety procedures, including broken CCTV cameras and inadequate firefighting equipment. PRASA has responded to the revelations, but the legislature wants the agency to appear before it.
----------------------------------
EWN reporter (and Metrorail commuter) Monique Mortlock was in London in the month of August, looking at the city’s public transport system.
She found most people either walk, cycle, or use the bus and train service to travel in the city. The London municipality is trying to push this even further so that "80% of all trips are made on foot, by bike or public transport by 2041, which will reduce congestion and improve air quality."
The City of Cape Town is working on a plan to take over management of the rail network, which could see it adopting some of London’s practices, like its integrated transport system.
To view the feature on mobile, click here.
