Flying high: Cape Town International Airport named Africa's no. 1 airport again

-
Trump meets queen after insulting London mayorWorld
-
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with noticeBusiness
-
De Lille’s lawyers argue DA ‘undoubtedly’ breached Electoral CodePolitics
-
ANN7 editor details Zuma’s involvement in the channelLocal
-
IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growthBusiness
-
Joao Rodrigues ruling not 'vengeful', says Ahmed Timol trial judgeLocal
-
DANIEL GALLAN: South Africa must rediscover fight to stay aliveSport
-
Flying high: Cape Town International Airport named Africa's no. 1 airport againLocal
-
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with noticeBusiness
-
De Lille’s lawyers argue DA ‘undoubtedly’ breached Electoral CodePolitics
-
ANN7 editor details Zuma’s involvement in the channelLocal
-
IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growthBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Parliament slowly getting ready for 6th termPolitics
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entitiesBusiness
-
ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotlaPolitics
-
WC ANC hopes to end factionalism with elective congressPolitics
-
EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum nearPolitics
-
ANC WC ‘ready’ to elect new leadershipPolitics
Popular Topics
-
FACT CHECK: Do 8 professionals leave South Africa for every 1 that comes in?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: What to expect from biggest ever Afcon tournamentOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa’s humble quadragenarian on verge of historyOpinion
-
OPINION: Cabinet picks show Ramaphosa & allies believe they’re firmly in controlOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiantOpinion
-
KHUSELA DIKO: Who is the pig in Mkokeli's critique of the New Dawn?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
ANN7 editor details Zuma’s involvement in the channelLocal
-
IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growthBusiness
-
Zuma got hesitant ministers to attend TNA breakfast briefings - ex-ANN7 editorBusiness
-
Zim officials to meet with Eskom over R480m unpaid debtAfrica
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entitiesBusiness
-
Outa calls on govt to install experienced leaders at SAABusiness
Popular Topics
-
Sir Michael Caine praises MeToo movementLifestyle
-
Elton John slams Russian cuts to 'Rocketman' gay scenesLifestyle
-
Makeup giant Sephora to close for training over racial profilingLifestyle
-
Rock legend Piet Botha diesLifestyle
-
Prince Harry is 'really happy' with fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra: Nick Jonas is a feministLifestyle
-
Sophie Turner wants to change attitudes towards depressionLifestyle
-
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' debuts with mediocre $49 millionLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 1 June 2019Local
-
South Africa can survive woeful World Cup start, vows PhehlukwayoSport
-
IAAF gender rule suspended pending Semenya appeal – lawyerLocal
-
Proteas battle against BangladeshSport
-
Injury curse continues to beset WhiteleySport
-
'I want to see Klopp at Bayern' - BeckenbauerSport
-
EXPLAINER: What to expect from biggest ever Afcon tournamentOpinion
Popular Topics
-
South Africa can survive woeful World Cup start, vows PhehlukwayoSport
-
Proteas battle against BangladeshSport
-
Kumar eyes Lord's return for World Cup finalSport
-
'Harsh words' in store for South Africa flops, warns Du PlessisSport
-
Proteas search for Plan B as premature exit loomsSport
-
South Africa stumble in another chastening defeatSport
Popular Topics
-
CT community honours victims of gang-related crimes with peace wallLocal
-
Sudanese military uses deadly force to disperse protestersAfrica
-
Proteas battle against BangladeshSport
-
Mozambique chases post-cyclone funds target of $3.2bnWorld
-
Thierry Henry: Playing with Bafana was my beginning and endSport
-
Health dept intervenes after video of Mamelodi Hospital patient abuse goes viralLocal
-
R. Kelly faces 11 new sexual abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired EnglandSport
-
'I swear I'll be faithful': South Africa’s new Cabinet ministers sworn inPolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
Flying high: Cape Town International Airport named Africa's no. 1 airport again
The awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town International Airport has been named Africa's leading airport at the World Travel Awards for a third consecutive year.
The 26th World Travel Awards ceremony was held in Mauritius over the weekend.
The awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.
The airport's Deidre Davids said: “We are thrilled to be recognised on the world stage and to receive this accolade three years running. It’s a great tribute to all airport staff who work hard to make Cape Town International Airport award-winning.”
Timeline
-
CT International Airport wins best airport in Africa, again66 days ago
-
Royal House of Mandela backs proposal to rename CTIA after Madikizela-Mandela86 days ago
-
ANC's Mthembu: 'Mama Winnie was not insulted by anybody'88 days ago
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after Krotoa89 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice2 hours ago
-
UPDATE: Over R400k raised for kind-hearted petrol pump attendant11 hours ago
-
Forest High stabbing: Grade 11 pupil arrested for fellow learner's death2 hours ago
-
Zuma got hesitant ministers to attend TNA breakfast briefings - ex-ANN7 editor5 hours ago
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entities7 hours ago
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 31 May 20193 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.