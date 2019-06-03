Flying high: Cape Town International Airport named Africa's no. 1 airport again

The awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town International Airport has been named Africa's leading airport at the World Travel Awards for a third consecutive year.

The 26th World Travel Awards ceremony was held in Mauritius over the weekend.

The awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The airport's Deidre Davids said: “We are thrilled to be recognised on the world stage and to receive this accolade three years running. It’s a great tribute to all airport staff who work hard to make Cape Town International Airport award-winning.”