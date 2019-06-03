Flying high: Cape Town International Airport named Africa's no. 1 airport again

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
Go

Flying high: Cape Town International Airport named Africa's no. 1 airport again

The awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

A general view of the Cape Town International Airport. Picture: @capetowninternational/Facebook
A general view of the Cape Town International Airport. Picture: @capetowninternational/Facebook
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town International Airport has been named Africa's leading airport at the World Travel Awards for a third consecutive year.

The 26th World Travel Awards ceremony was held in Mauritius over the weekend.

The awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The airport's Deidre Davids said: “We are thrilled to be recognised on the world stage and to receive this accolade three years running. It’s a great tribute to all airport staff who work hard to make Cape Town International Airport award-winning.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA