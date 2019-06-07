Bulls and Highlanders share the spoils in entertaining draw

This is the second draw in as many weeks for the Pretorias side who drew 22-22 with the Blues last time out.

JOHANNESBURG - The penultimate round of Super Rugby got underway in Dundedin on Friday with the Highlanders and Bulls playing out to an entertaining 24-24 draw.

The opening ten minutes saw neither side able to put together a meaningful attack, that was until a massive error from Dylan Sage allowed Josh McKay to profit from an Aaron Smith kick.

Schalk Brits thought he and the Bulls had hit back straight away with the referee awarding a try that was later disallowed by the TMO for a knock on in the build.

Replays showed that the call was harsh on the veteran number 2.

Ten minutes later the home side would cross the white wash again, this time through Waisake Naholo, who latched on to a clever chip from Rob Thompson.

Divan Rossouw would eventually get his side on the score sheet with a brilliant line break after some sloppy play in the midfield.

Handre Pollard would add the extra 2 points as the Bulls trailed 12-7 heading into the final ten minutes of the half.

McKay and Thompson would link up again though, with the latter playing a brilliant offload to allow McKay to run in for his second of the game.

The Highlanders thought they would have the final say in the opening stanza but the Bulls crossed the line from the kick-off, with Burger Odendaal setting up the try for Jason Jenkins.

Pollard added the extras as the Bulls trailed 19-14 at the break.

The second half got off to a similar start as the first with neither side able to grab a foothold in the game. That was until the Highlanders went wide after an immense scrum and a cut-out pass to Naholo allowed the winger to stroll in for his brace.

The Bulls went on the offensive and had the hosts pinned in their own half for the final 20 minutes.

That pressure would eventually pay off 5 minutes from time as Jaco Visagie bashed his way over the line after a number of promising phases.

Pollard would convert as the Bulls walked away with another hard fought stalemate on tour.

The result capped off a mixed tour for Pote Human's chargers who drew two, won one and lost one on their tour of Australasia.

In next weekend's final round robin match, the Bulls host the Lions in Pretoria.