-
Another train damaged by fire in Cape TownLocal
-
Bo-Kaap Civil Association hails court ‘victory’ over property developer BlokLocal
-
Cape Town school instructed to reschedule exams to accommodate Eid celebrationsLocal
-
McKinsey awarded Transnet contract without meeting requirements, inquiry toldLocal
-
President Ramaphosa to announce new Cabinet at 8pmLocal
-
Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet expected to save taxpayers moneyPolitics
-
Bo-Kaap Civil Association hails court ‘victory’ over property developer BlokLocal
-
Cape Town school instructed to reschedule exams to accommodate Eid celebrationsLocal
-
McKinsey awarded Transnet contract without meeting requirements, inquiry toldLocal
-
President Ramaphosa to announce new Cabinet at 8pmLocal
-
Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet expected to save taxpayers moneyPolitics
-
Charges against eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede cloud her budget speechPolitics
-
Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet expected to save taxpayers moneyPolitics
-
Charges against eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede cloud her budget speechPolitics
-
WC ANC: DA hasn’t consulted party about Scopa chair positionLocal
-
Something new, something old: Makhura names Gauteng Cabinet membersPolitics
-
Assessing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case against Pravin GordhanPolitics
-
SA awaits Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement after Mabuza sworn in as MPPolitics
-
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: Unlearn your inferiority complex, ZumaOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s landOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystoneOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: The 7 things new leaders need to do to fix South AfricaOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: British control of Chagos Archipelago can't continueOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Transnet's penalties in locomotive deal were unlawful, Zondo inquiry toldBusiness
-
SA consumer confidence recovers, survey showsBusiness
-
Rand tumbles on 5-month low on Cabinet anxiety, risk aversionBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Lawyer Tshiamo Sedumedi details probes into Transnet contractsBusiness
-
BEE scoring was removed for China South Rail contract, Zondo inquiry hearsBusiness
-
Strike over racial pay differences will shut down Transnet ports - SatawuBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
-
Gotta catch 'em snores: Pokemon sleep app to launch next yearLifestyle
-
Netflix to 'rethink' investment in Georgia if abortion law takes effectWorld
-
Mandy Moore reaches Mount Everest base campLifestyle
-
Afropunk JHB announces Solange Knowles, Miguel & more for 2019 lineupLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 May 2019Lifestyle
-
'People do everything to make it worse,' says Kanye West about his bipolarLifestyle
-
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
-
Where did it start? The 2019 Cricket World Cup explainedSport
-
Morgan says World Cup win for hosts could have huge impact on English cricketSport
-
Domestic restructure lands Cricket South Africa in courtSport
-
Surprise New Zealand selection Blundell on brink of ODI debut in World CupSport
-
Nigeria ready to fulfil potential at women's World Cup, says coachSport
-
Batsman Hope backs West Indies to get 500 in ODIsSport
Popular Topics
-
Morgan says World Cup win for hosts could have huge impact on English cricketSport
-
Surprise New Zealand selection Blundell on brink of ODI debut in World CupSport
-
Batsman Hope backs West Indies to get 500 in ODIsSport
-
Cricket World Cup: a potted historySport
-
Steady hands: The calming influence of Proteas coach Ottis GibsonSport
-
Southpaw shortage not a concern for India's batting - TendulkarSport
Popular Topics
-
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part3]Africa
-
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part2]Africa
-
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part1]Africa
-
Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
-
Something new, something old: Makhura names Gauteng Cabinet membersPolitics
-
New claims that EFF used VBS funds for birthday bashPolitics
-
Adam Catzavelos crimen injuria case postponedLocal
-
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
-
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'Local
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
-
Where did it start? The 2019 Cricket World Cup explained
As the 2019 Cricket World Cup gets under way in England and Wales, we ask, where did it all begin? Which teams have dominated the World Cup? And how will this year’s Cricket World Cup be different?27 minutes ago
-
Morgan says World Cup win for hosts could have huge impact on English cricket
England are top of the One Day International rankings and favourites to lift a trophy they have never yet won in its 44-year-history - a far cry from their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.29 minutes ago
-
Surprise New Zealand selection Blundell on brink of ODI debut in World Cup
The 28-year-old did his chances no harm with 106 against West Indies in their final warmup game in Bristol and follows on from 77 against Australia earlier this month in Brisbane.4 hours ago
-
Batsman Hope backs West Indies to get 500 in ODIs
England boast the top ODI score of 481-6 that they posted against Australia last year in Nottingham, while Australia’s 417–6 against Afghanistan in 2015 is the highest total in the history of World Cup.4 hours ago
-
Cricket World Cup: a potted history
A look back at the history of the one-day showpiece which is due to start on Thursday.6 hours ago
-
Steady hands: The calming influence of Proteas coach Ottis Gibson
Daniel Gallan says that there is no one better to guide the Proteas through the chaos of the World Cup than head coach Ottis Gibson.6 hours ago
-
Southpaw shortage not a concern for India's batting - Tendulkar
A left-right batting competition is of significant value in modern one-day internationals but two-time champions India have only one frontline southpaw in opener Shikhar Dhawan.6 hours ago
-
England launch World Cup bid against Proteas
South Africa have suffered plenty of World Cup heartache but having been losing semifinalists four years ago, there is a sense the Proteas are going under the radar this time around.11 hours ago
-
Steyn unavailable for selection for England opener
Dale Steyn has not recovered from a right shoulder injury in time to feature.one day ago
-
Khawaja causes selection headache before Australia's opener
Usman Khawaja, who only returned to the one-day side earlier this year after a two-year absence, has prospered upon his recall and scored 655 runs in 10 innings as an opener.one day ago
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystone
Daniel Gallan says that Andile Phehlukwayo is one of the most important players of any side at this year’s World Cup and if he fires, South Africa could well win the tournament.one day ago
-
World Cup organisers happy with security amid 'moderate' threat
Recent terror attacks in cricket playing nations have heightened safety concerns regarding the World Cup, which features 48 one-day international matches in 46 days.one day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic