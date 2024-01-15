WCED says it's all systems go for start of 2024 academic year

Teachers returned to work on Monday morning while learners start school on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it's all systems go as the 2024 academic year gets underway.

Education MEC David Maynier: "I think that we are as prepared as we can be despite this financial year being a very challenging financial year with the department absorbing a R700 million budget cut and also experiencing significant budget uncertainty for at least six months of the year."

Maynier said his department was doing everything it could to build new schools at a faster rate than ever before through its Rapid School Build programme.

"We have pulled out the stops, I think we have risen to the challenge, we've rolled out our Rapid School Build programme, putting up about 10 new schools, R49 million worth of textbooks were delivered by December, R17.5 million worth of furniture was also delivered by December 2023."