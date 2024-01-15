WC Safety MEC calls for better police intelligence in wake of 2 mass shootings

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said it was deeply horrific that two mass murders were reported within 48 hours in two Cape Town communities.

In the early hours of Monday morning, three people were shot and killed in Mfuleni by unknown gunmen with assault rifles.

In Khayelitsha on Saturday, at least four men were killed when gunmen opened fire on a group of people at a house in Makhaya.

Allen said police intelligence must be sharpened to prevent such attacks.

"We cannot have this occurring in any of our areas. It is extremely important that the supply line of the easy access to weapons is immediately interrupted and stopped. Along with all the relevant and related weapon charges, those supplying firearms and ammunition should also be charged alongside the one pulling the trigger."