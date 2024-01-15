State gives reasons for bail to be denied to alleged insurance killer

Setshwantsho’s lawyers have assured the court, saying she will hand over her passport to ensure that she cannot leave the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the case against alleged insurance killer, Segomotsi Setshwantsho, has argued that the seriousness of the charges against her will be motivation for her to flee trial.

The 49-year-old, who is accused of murdering her niece for financial gain, is applying for bail in the Mmabatho Magistrates Court.

The grandmother is also being investigated for the deaths of her husband and her son.

But prosecutor, Ntendeleni Tshinyani, said she had reason to flee.

"... hearing from this court last confirming from Mr Mahlangu or the applicant as to you having relatives who live in Botswana. Where in Botswana? If this court releases you on bail, and then it happens that you go to Botswana, we must go and look for you at which address in Botswana or at what village or town in Botswana?"