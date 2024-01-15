Segomotsi Setshwantsho should not be a burden on the State, says lawyer

The 49-year-old grandmother, who’s been charged with the murder of her niece for a R3 million life cover payout, has applied for bail following her arrest in November.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyer for alleged insurance killer, Segomotsi Setshwantsho, has pleaded with the Mmabatho Magistrates Court not to allow taxpayers' money to be used to take care of her while she could be on bail.

The 49-year-old grandmother has applied for bail following her arrest in November.

She’s been charged with the murder of her niece for a R3 million life cover payout.

Judgment on bail will be handed down on Friday.

During bail proceedings, the court heard testimony from a nurse from the Mahikeng Prison where Segomotsi Setshwantsho is being kept, who told the court that the prison sourced her diabetes medication from a local hospital and allowed her to keep it in her prison cell.

But her lawyer, Nhlanhla Mahlangu, said the State should not have to go through all that trouble.

"Where an accused is able to take of herself financially to care for her medical condition she should not be a burden on the State when, in essence, she can be able to attend her trial because she is not a flight risk."

Setshwantsho has also asked to be granted bail so she can collect her deceased son’s belongings from Cape Town where he lived.

This is the same son that the State believes Setshwantsho also murdered for financial gain.

His body and that of her husband and two daughters are being exhumed to determine their cause of death.