No cases of leaked papers reported in 2023 matric exams – Umalusi CEO

Umalusi CEO Mafu Ramoketsi said the credibility and integrity of 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams were not compromised.

JOHANNESBURG - Umalusi CEO Mafu Ramoketsi says there are no cases of leaked exam papers reported in the 2023 matric exams.

Ramoketsi was updating the country on Monday on the assessment of the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

This comes ahead of the anticipated release of the results on Friday.

“The examinations have, therefore, not been compromised, in terms of their credibility and integrity. We are very grateful to all role-players,” said Ramoketsi.

The NSC exams commenced on 30 October 2023, with almost one million candidates countrywide.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa wished the class of 2023 good luck.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said the country came a long way in providing education.

Ramaphosa said there's a significant improvement in the number of South Africans who completed secondary school today compared to 1996.

Umalusi is also briefing the media on how the 2023 quality assurance processes that were put in place to ensure there are no irregularities during the exams went.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will provide nationwide statistics on the pass rates on Thursday, before the results are released on Friday morning.

Ramaphosa said he has no doubt that the Class of 2023 will make the country proud with its performance.