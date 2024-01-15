Mchunu to lead 2-day summit on quality of SA's water

This is in response to the outcomes of the Blue Drop and No Drop reports and the Green Drop progress assessment report released in December.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu is set to lead a two-day water services authority summit later this week.

The summit, which will be held in Kempton Park from 18 to 19 January, will discuss the reports and various ways to raise the profile of the quality of water.

The No Drop Report indicates that there has been a decline in drinking water quality since the last reports were released in 2014.

"The programme seeks to ensure that all role players in the water sector are held accountable and that citizens are informed about the state of their drinking water quality, provision and how wastewater is managed to ensure that their health and environment are protected," said the departments' spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.