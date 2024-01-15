KZN rescue teams searching for two people swept away by floods in oThongathi

Five people have been left dead under the eThekwini metro due to the province’s recent floods.

DURBAN - Rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for two people who were swept away by floods in oThongathi.

The recent floods in the province have also left five people dead under the eThekwini metro.

Many other families have been displaced after 250 homes were damaged.

READ MORE:

The harsh weather uprooted trees, and destroyed electricity, water, and road infrastructure, leaving business owners stranded.

KwaZulu-Natal has been battered by extreme heavy rains since 2023's festive season, leading to the deaths of at least 45 people.

Department of Cooperative Governance spokesperson Sboniso Mgadi said officials are hard at work in their search.

“We still have two people who are missing from last night’s rain after their shack was washed away in the area of oThongathi. Our rescue team led by the SAPS [South African Police Service] Canine Unit, working together with IPSS Medical Rescue, and Reaction Unit South Africa. We are currently on the ground IN search for those who are still missing.”