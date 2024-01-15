Joburg EMS continue search for woman swept away in flashfloods in Sunninghill

The woman, who was in her car, went missing last week Friday on Witkoppen Road when the city was hit by heavy rain.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg emergency services is resuming its search for a woman who was swept away by flash floods in Sunninghill.

The search has been called off twice since then due to unfavourable weather conditions.

"Our team has been busy throughout the weekend focusing on Dainfern and Steyn City. No recovery has been made up to so far," said EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo.